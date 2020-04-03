  • Gold: 1,616.26 -5.46
  • Silver: 14.34 -0.06
  • Euro: 1.079 -0.002
  • USDX: 100.682 0.578
  • Oil: 28.94 4.09

COT Silver Report - April 3, 2020

SilverSeek.com
|
April 3, 2020 - 3:19pm
Facebook Twitter Forward Print

 

Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

Long

Short

47,050

16,172

7,344

64,811

106,111

-6,027

-3,218

-3,388

-104

-3,484

Traders

74

28

44

36

39

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

139,256

Long

Short

20,051

9,629

119,205

129,627

-1,925

-1,354

-11,444

-9,519

-10,090

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

129

96

 

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

  © SilverSeek.com  

 

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

Long

Short

45,070

16,700

39,115

84,733

124,354

-1,730

-1,683

-20,294

-5,718

-6,640

Traders

80

39

68

41

45

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

191,043

Long

Short

22,126

10,875

168,917

180,168

-2,301

-1,426

-30,043

-27,742

-28,618

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

151

126

 

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

  © SilverSeek.com  

 

Your rating: None Average: 5 (1 vote)

About SilverSeek.com

Article Comments

Sponsored Links

Join the Free Weekly Silver Review!
SilverSeek.com week in review delivered direct to your inbox!

Live SilverSeek Map